VIDEO: 4 teens accused of robbing Culver City Big 5 arrested

Four teens were cited after they were caught on camera apparently robbing a Big 5 in Culver City.

It happened Saturday at the store located at 4343 Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the four young suspects had jumped over the store's gun counter and taken multiple replica BB guns.

One of the teens allegedly punched a store employee and another made threats while reaching towards his waistband, authorities said.

The teens were found and identified by the store employee near the area of Sawtelle Boulevard near Braddock Drive.

All four were arrested, booked, cited, and released to their guardians, police said.

No other information was immediately available.