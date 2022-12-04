VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona

An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire.

The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.

The two got into a Kia Soul and were last seen headed westbound on W. 6th Street toward the 91 West Freeway.

Both women are believed to be between 30 and 40-years-old. One is described as having a thin build and may have sustained burn injuries during the incident. The other woman is described as having a medium build and long hair.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Fire Investigator Xente Baker at (951) 736-2257 or via email @ xente.baker@coronaca.gov.