Verizon working to 'identify and solve' issue impacting service for thousands

Thousands of Verizon customers have reported interrupted service, according to Downdetector.com.

Verizon said it is "aware of an issue impacting service for some customers" and that their engineers are working to identify and solve the problem, according to a statement sent to FOX TV Stations.

Customers primarily in Midwestern and Western states are experiencing the issues, a company spokesperson said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



