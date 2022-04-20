Verizon Wireless customers reporting widespread US outages

If you have Verizon and can't make a phone call right now, this is probably why.

Verizon users nationwide reported a widespread outage Wednesday afternoon affecting voice calls.

The outage reporting site Downdetector listed mobile phone users from a handful of cities in the western part of the country as being affected the most by the outage.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Those outage reports included Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Reno, Seattle, Tucson and Spokane.

Verizon said it's aware of the outage and working to fix the problem.

Verizon’s support page on Twitter was responding individually to users affected by the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.