Ventura police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday in Ventura.

Clyde Cahilig was last seen on Sunday, April 11 skateboarding near Buena High School, police said.

Cahilig is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was possibly wearing black pants, a white jacket or sweatshirt and a black Cleveland Indians hat.

If located, please call 9-1-1.

