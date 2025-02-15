Ventura crash sends SUV into retaining wall; 2 rescued with Jaws of Life

article

The Brief Four people were injured in a car crash in Ventura Saturday, that sent one car rolling over a retaining wall. Two people were able to get out of one car on their own, but fire crews had to rescue two others from the other car. The four people all went to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.



Four people were injured in a car crash in Ventura on Saturday, that forced fire crews to use the Jaws of Life to rescue two people.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 p.m., at the intersection of Loma Vista Road and N. Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

Police and fire crews were called to the intersection after reports of a crash. When they got there, they found a pickup truck and an SUV had crashed.

The pickup truck was on its side. The two people inside the truck were able to get out on their own, according to the Ventura City Fire Department. The SUV, however, had smashed in between a retaining wall and a car in a driveway, pinned.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Ventura City Fire Department

Two people were trapped in the SUV in critical condition, officials said. Fire crews had to stabilize the car and then use the Jaws of Life to pull the two people out. It took the team under half an hour to pull the two people out.

Paramedics took all four people to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The four victims' conditions were unknown on Saturday evening.

Officials haven't said what might have caused the crash.