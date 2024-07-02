Ventura County woman with autism goes missing: ‘We need her back’

The desperate search continues for a woman with special needs in Ventura County.

Family members told authorities that on Monday, June 24, 21-year-old Zyanya Valora left her home in the 11000 block of N. Ventura Avenue in the Mira Monte area of Ojai. Her family said she’s autistic and has been experiencing depression recently.

Her family is very concerned and prays for her safe return.

"We need her back," her family told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

Valora is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and did not have shoes on.

Her family explained she speaks English and Spanish but in recent months, she’s become nonverbal.

An official with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the search is active.