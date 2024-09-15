Ventura County grocery store shut down after suspect sprayed 'irritant' in area: sheriff

An investigation is underway after a grocery store in Ventura County was shut down when a suspect allegedly sprayed an "irritant" into the area Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident happened at the Winco located at 4250 Telephone Road in Ventura around 9:15 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the store after multiple victims reported eye, throat, and nasal irritation. At the scene, authorities encountered between 40 and 50 people outside.

The store was shut down immediately and all customers and employees evacuated as firefighters checked the store for any hazardous materials.

Nothing was found and the store was deemed safe and reopened within an hour, officials said.

The suspect who left the area is on the run. A description was not released by authorities.

No one was hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.