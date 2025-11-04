Venice High School students march to protest immigration policies

About 200 students from Venice High School took part in a protest march against U.S. immigration policies on Tuesday.

SkyFOX was over the group near Venice Boulevard and Glencoe Avenue, with many of the students seen carrying signs and chanting.

The crowd appeared to remain mostly peaceful as they made their way through the Mar Vista area and back to campus.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was monitoring the march.

No arrests have been made.