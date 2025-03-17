Multiple cars vandalized, broken into in Venice

The Brief At least a dozen cars were vandalized and broken into in Venice. The crime spree happened late Sunday night into Monday morning in the 3700 block Clarington Ave.



Residents in Venice are upset after a crime spree resulted in multiple cars being vandalized and broken into.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows a man going car to car, smashing out several windows.

Residents said about a dozen vehicles were broken into late Sunday night into early Monday morning in the 3700 block Clarington Ave.

According to the LAPD, a suspect entered an apartment complex and broke into a car. They then stole the keys and used them to steal another vehicle from the same owner.

What they're saying:

Residents in the neighborhood say crimes like these are getting out of hand.

"Seen the guy just poked his head in to see what was going on, and just that little check cost us I think about $300 to $400," said Sven Feightner, whose car was vandalized.

Residents hope LAPD increases patrols in the area.

"Makes you feel uneasy, you know, parking your own car in front of your house and not knowing if it's safe or not," another resident said.

In another neighborhood in Venice known as Oakwood, two thieves walk off with a stolen motorcycle. While it's unclear if all these crimes are connected, some residents say it's all becoming too much.

"A couple of months ago, there were some robberies at gunpoint around here. I found the wallets stashed by that tree over there, so that was pretty scary," Feightner added.