Vehicle crashes into liquor store in South LA

Firefighters are on scene after a vehicle plowed into a liquor store.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Vernon and Hoover st. near the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Images from SkyFOX show the vehicle wedged between the walls of the store.

Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately have details on the condition of the person taken to a hospital or whether the person was an occupant of the vehicle or inside the store.

This is a developing story