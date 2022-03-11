2 dead after vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 9 hurt, officials say

Authorities confirm two women have died, three others have life-threatening injuries and a total of eight people were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from stable to serious after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday.

Officials described the situation as a 'mass casualty incident' and said at least five of those injured were critically hurt. Authorities say three were treated and released on the scene.

Police identified the deceased victims Saturday as Terese Dudnick Taffer, 73, and Jane Bloom, 76. MPD says there are 11 total victims.

Police say the driver was an elderly male who lost control of his vehicle while driving at high speeds. At this time the crash appears to be accidental.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CREDIT: @T_JONES_MEDIA

The incident happened around noon at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Officials say no structural damage was reported.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.