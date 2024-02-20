Tom Sandoval compares 'Scandoval' to George Floyd, OJ Simpson in NYT interview

Tom Sandoval of "Vanderpump Rules" has issued an apology after sparking criticism for comments he made in a recent interview comparing his cheating scandal to George Floyd and O.J. Simpson.

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed," Sandoval said.

The reality TV star was featured in a nearly 7,000 word profile in The New York Times Magazine, where he talked about the popularity surrounding "Scandoval."

Tom Sandoval at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 Premiere held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

"I’m not a pop-culture historian really," Sandoval said. "But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?"

Sandoval went on to compare himself to actor Danny Masterson. The "That '70s Show" star was convicted in May of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home roughly two decades ago. He was sentenced in September to 30 years to life in prison.

"I feel like I got more hate than Danny Masterson, and he’s a convicted rapist," he added.

"Scandoval" was the name given to the scandal surrounding cheating allegations on ex Ariana Madix with one of her best friends, Rachel Leviss. The scandal erupted during season 10 of the show and was featured in several reunion specials. "Vanderpump Rules" season 11 is airing now.