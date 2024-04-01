Expand / Collapse search

Vandalism suspect barricaded inside Northridge home

Published  April 1, 2024 9:48am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
A barricade situation was underway in Northridge on Monday morning.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Police are at a Northridge home Monday where a felony vandalism suspect is barricaded inside. 

According to officials, it's happening in the area near 18900 Bahama Street. 

The man is reportedly armed with a knife, and it's unknown if there's anyone else inside the home at this time. 

SkyFOX video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in the area. A Tesla across the street was also seen with broken windows. Police said the suspect allegedly tried to flatten the Tesla's tires. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 