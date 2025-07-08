4 arrested for attempting to flatten tire of border patrol vehicle in Van Nuys

The Brief Four people were arrested for using a device to puncture holes in a border patrol vehicle's tire during an operation in Van Nuys. The four people arrested are facing felony charges. This incident comes a day after a large-scale immigration enforcement occurred in MacArthur Park.



Four people were arrested for attempting to puncture the tire of a border patrol vehicle during a raid in Van Nuys.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino shared a photo on X of the device used to puncture their vehicle's tire.

"Subjects attempted to impede & obstruct our efforts, using improvised devices aimed at disabling our vehicles," his post read.

The four people arrested are facing felony charges. According to a DHS spokesperson, during the arrest, one individual assaulted an agent. The four people arrested are US citizens, DHS said.

Feds take over MacArthur Park

This incident comes a day after a large contingent of federal agents arrived at MacArthur Park in what appeared to be an ICE enforcement sweep Monday morning. No arrests were made.

Mayor Karen Bass arrived on scene and questioned the agents directly, saying, "They need to leave — and they need to leave right now. This is unacceptable."

Bass spoke on the phone with Chief Bovino of the agency's El Centro Sector. Bovino told Fox News, "I don't work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles."

Bass has repeatedly called for an end to federal immigration raids in the city, but the federal government says they aren't going anywhere.

"The operation is going to be over when we complete the mission. Tens of millions of illegal aliens in our country, many millions here in Los Angeles and that is what we are here to do. It's what we're after here in Los Angeles. We're not going anywhere soon. We'll leave when the operation is over," Bovino stated Monday.