Van Nuys Courthouse temporarily evacuated following report of man with a gun

Scary moments unfolded inside the Van Nuys Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., the courthouse, located in the 14400 block of Erwin Street, was evacuated following reports of an armed man pacing around in the area.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department quickly locked down the lobby and evacuated the building.

The alleged suspect was confronted by officers and a short time later, he was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.