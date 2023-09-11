Van Nuys church vandalized; suspect on the run
VAN NUYS, Calif. - A church in Van Nuys was burglarized early Monday and police were searching for a suspect.
Officers responded to a report of a break-in at 2:27 a.m. inside the Van Nuys Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 14615 Sherman Way, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Bruce Borihanh.
The suspect smashed a window and ransacked the church, according to Borihanh.
Investigators were working to determine what items were stolen.
Arriving officers observed the suspect exiting the church and running through a parking lot on the north side of the property, according to KCAL.
The suspect got away, and no description was immediately available.