Van Nuys church vandalized; suspect on the run

A church in Van Nuys was burglarized early Monday and police were searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at 2:27 a.m. inside the Van Nuys Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 14615 Sherman Way, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Bruce Borihanh.

The suspect smashed a window and ransacked the church, according to Borihanh.

Investigators were working to determine what items were stolen.

Arriving officers observed the suspect exiting the church and running through a parking lot on the north side of the property, according to KCAL.

The suspect got away, and no description was immediately available.