Valley Village man allegedly lured minors with drugs, alcohol in exchange for sex: Police

article

A Valley Village man accused of using social media to prey on minors, providing them with drugs and alcohol in exchange for sexual acts, is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Burbank Police Department.

What we know:

On March 23, 2025, Ivan Hernandez was arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment and possession of nitrous oxide.

According to police, the arrest was made after someone called 911 to report suspected drug activity.

Responding officers located Hernandez in his vehicle with an underage female, officials said.

Investigations by Homeland Security Investigations and the Burbank Police Department revealed that Hernandez used Instagram to locate and lure minors, offering nitrous oxide, marijuana, and alcohol in exchange for sexual acts. He allegedly recorded these encounters on his cell phone.

Following his arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against Hernandez on March 25.

These include unlawful sex with a minor under 16, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, child endangerment, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

What's next:

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are seeking public assistance.

Hernandez is known to have used several Instagram profiles to contact minors.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s activities or potential victims is urged to contact Detective Shifley of the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3210.

Hernandez is awaiting his next court appearance.