Valley Village apartment murder suspect arrested after days-long search

Los Angeles police have arrested a man wanted in connection to an apartment murder in the San Fernando Valley.

The backstory:

Back on April 26, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive in Valley Village.

Upon arrival, officers found a man – later identified as 53-year-old Manny Hidra – dead inside the home.

What we know:

Fast-forward to Thursday, May 8, a source tells FOX 11 that LAPD has since made an arrest in connection to Hidra's death.

During the early stages of the investigation, LAPD had said the suspect and Hidra were believed to be strangers and did not know each other prior to the murder.

What we don't know:

As of 7 p.m., Thursday, officials had not released the name of the person arrested.

Officials did not elaborate how police were able to find and arrest the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.