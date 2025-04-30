Homicide suspect on the run in Van Nuys

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a homicide suspect in Van Nuys.

What we know:

On April 26 around 2:30 p.m., Van Nuys division patrol officers responded to a welfare check in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the scene, they discovered a man dead inside the apartment.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

He was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office as Menashe Hidra.

Police stated that the suspect had unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, prompting a physical dispute which resulted in the victim's death.

What we don't know:

While detectives have identified a possible suspect, further details about the suspect's whereabouts or motive remain unknown.

What's next:

The LAPD's Operation Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives have released photos of the suspect to aid in locating him.

He is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall man between 30 and 40 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white shirt, and blue jeans.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Operation Valley Bureau at (818) 374-9550 or use the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips.