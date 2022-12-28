1 dead, 2 wounded in Valley Glen shooting

Los Angeles authorities were investigating a triple shooting in the San Fernando Valley that left one man dead and two others wounded on Wednesday night.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred in an alleyway just south of Hart Street and Fulton Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood just before 8:15 p.m.

Investigators said three men were talking near the carport at an apartment building when the gunman appeared and shot them.

SkyFOX flew over the scene following a triple shooting in the Valley Glen community. (FOX 11)

Some footage of the aftermath was posted to the Citizen App.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to the hospital.

A description of the suspect was not available and he remains on the run.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

