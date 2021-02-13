Valentine's Day deals to savor at restaurants, fast food chains

Eat your heart out.

Restaurants and fast-food chains across the country are catering to food lovers this Valentine’s Day with sweet deals bound to attract appetites everywhere.

From Cinnabons to heart-shaped pizzas, here are some of the best deals to savor.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

This Italian chain is offering a four-course dinner for two featuring an appetizer, two salads, two main courses featuring a lasagna or chicken marsala dinner, among others, and dessert starting at $50 through Feb. 15.

Boston Market

Baby back ribs are coming in hot with a two for $20 deal. Customers at Boston Market can snag two half orders of ribs using the promo code 32490.

Chili's

Spice it up with a $25 meal for two. Chili's is offering up an appetizer of chips and guac or Texas cheese fries, choices of two full-sized entrees like the chicken fajitas or 6-ounce classic sirloin and dessert, like the chocolate chip cookie skillet or cheesecake.

California Pizza Kitchen

Here’s an edible declaration of love: California Pizza Kitchen is bringing back its "Sweet Deal for Two" promotion with a $35 menu where customers can select an appetizer, two entrees — one of which can include a heart-shaped pizza — and a dessert, now through Feb. 14.

Auntie Anne’s

Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s is letting customers save $5 on a bucket of its Original Pretzel Nuggets, Mini Pretzel Dogs or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets for delivery or pickup via its Pretzel Perks app.

Cinnabon

Savor the sweetness of two classic cinnamon rolls with two cold brew iced coffees delivered for $15.

McDonald’s

Customers can get free delivery from McDonald's via the UberEats app on orders $20 or more, now through Feb. 14.

Tim Horton’s

Doughnut lovers will get one free doughnut when they buy any beverage via its app or in-store.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Have the best of both food worlds — breakfast and dinner — with this family Pizza Bagel Box that’s $5 (50% off its usual price) through Feb. 14.

Hooters

Here’s a petty food perk: Hooters will reward anyone who shreds a photo of their ex with a free coupon for 10 additional boneless wings when you buy any 10.

