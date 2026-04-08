LAPD wrongful death trial begins over 14-year-old's fatal Burlington dressing room shooting

The Brief Legal proceedings start Wednesday against the LAPD for the 2021 fatal shooting of Valentina Orellana-Peralta in a North Hollywood Burlington dressing room. The lawsuit alleges negligence and poor training, noting a civilian board found two of the officer's three shots were outside of department policy. The family's attorney recently secured a record-breaking $30 million police killing settlement, signaling a push for significant accountability in this case.



A high-profile wrongful-death trial against the Los Angeles Police Department begins Wednesday, centered on the 2021 killing of a 14-year-old girl struck by a stray police bullet while trying on Christmas clothes.

What we know:

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a North Hollywood Burlington store dressing room with her mother on December 23, 2021, when Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired his rifle at a suspect wielding a bike lock. One bullet pierced the dressing room wall, killing the teenager.

The lawsuit filed by her parents alleges wrongful death and negligence, stating her mother, Soledad Peralta, "felt her daughter’s body go limp and watched helplessly as her daughter died while still in her arms."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No charges against LAPD officer whose bullet fatally struck teen in Burlington store, officials say

While the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled only one of Jones’ three shots was justified, former Police Chief Michel Moore concluded that all three shots were unjustified.

What we don't know:

The specific defense strategy of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office remains unclear.

It also remains to be seen how much weight the jury will give to Officer Jones' testimony that he mistook the suspect's bike lock for a firearm and believed the wall behind the suspect was exterior brick rather than a thin dressing room partition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: North Hollywood shooting: Body cam video leading up to teen girl, suspect's deaths released

What they're saying:

Family attorney Nick Rowley emphasized the gravity of the department's alleged failure, stating, "Valentina had her entire life in front of her, and it was taken in an instant due to reckless decisions made by the very people who were sworn to protect her."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14-year-old killed by LAPD bullet, files lawsuit

During internal reviews, Officer Jones defended his actions to the Use of Force Review Board, explaining he believed there was an active shooter and that he "mistook the bike lock the man was wielding for a gun."

What's next:

The trial will examine the LAPD’s training protocols and whether the department "fostered an environment" that permitted the fatal shooting.

Legal experts are watching closely to see if the outcome matches or exceeds recent multi-million dollar settlements in similar police misconduct cases across California and the United States.