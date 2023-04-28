Valencia High School: Two students injured, one stabbed during altercation

article

Valencia High School was placed on a ‘soft lockdown’ Friday afternoon following an altercation on campus which resulted in a stabbing.

According to the William S. Hart Union High School District, two students were involved in an altercation and one student was stabbed. Both were injured and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

According to The Signal, the student was stabbed with a pencil, but law enforcement and school officials have yet to confirm that.

Images from SkyFOX showed two patrol vehicles in front of the campus.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

A team of counselors are on campus to provide support to students and staff, the school district said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates