Vacant Fairfax lot draws homeless, safety concerns after sale

The Brief Residents in the Fairfax District report that a vacant lot has become a persistent public nuisance, plagued by large encampments, trash buildup, and erratic behavior despite the property being fenced off. Public records show the lot, formerly the site of a duplex that burned down in 2023, was sold for $700,000 in December 2025, yet neighbors claim their repeated pleas to the city for enforcement and cleanup have gone ignored. The ongoing local frustration comes as Los Angeles faces mounting pressure to manage homelessness and public safety ahead of major international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.



A vacant lot in the Fairfax District near Melrose Avenue has drawn ongoing concerns from neighbors, who say homeless encampments, garbage and safety issues persist despite periodic cleanups. Records show the property was recently sold, raising questions about accountability.

What we know:

Neighbors who spoke with FOX 11 say the property at 645 N. Gardner St. has been a recurring problem, with groups of people setting up tents on the lot.

They describe multiple tents at times and say several people have occupied the space, sometimes blocking access along the street. Neighbors also report frequent trash buildup, loud disturbances and erratic behavior.

Some say the issues have affected their daily routines, forcing them to avoid walking near the property and raising concerns about safety in the area.

Visitors who spoke with FOX 11 said they were surprised to encounter those conditions in what they otherwise described as a lively and desirable neighborhood.

According to listing information and public records, the lot was recently sold for about $700,000 in December 2025.

The backstory:

The property was previously home to a single-story duplex that burned down in 2023, leaving the lot vacant and fenced off.

Despite the fencing, they say people continue to access the property by cutting through or finding ways around barriers.

Those who live nearby say the situation has had ripple effects, including concerns about safety and property values. Some told FOX 11 that nearby homes have struggled to sell because of the ongoing conditions.

In other parts of Los Angeles, city leaders have recently taken steps to hold property owners accountable for conditions tied to homeless encampments.

In the San Fernando Valley, officials have declared several properties public nuisances and moved to clear encampments after years of complaints. In at least one case in North Hollywood, efforts led by Councilmember Adrin Nazarian resulted in the city clearing a long-standing encampment and warning that property owners could be billed for cleanup costs.

What they're saying:

Resident Erin Bouriakov described large encampments forming on the lot and the impact on the neighborhood.

"There were like six, maybe more, and they had big tents, like four or five of them, and they blocked the road," she said.

Bouriakov, who lives with her teenage son, says repeated calls for help to the city have gone ignored.

"We gave up … we’ve been calling … writing emails, but no response," she said.

Visitor Alessandro Borgognone said he was surprised by the contrast between the neighborhood and the conditions at the property next door while staying at an adjacent Airbnb.

"It’s extremely uncomfortable. I hear yelling in the morning. It’s crazy," he said.

Borgognone said he believes city leaders should do more to address the ongoing encampment and housing issues.

"I want to feel safe coming here," he said.

"It’s not a really good look for LA... just fix the problem."

What we don't know:

It is unclear who the current property owner is following the recent sale. It is also not known what steps, if any, will be taken to secure or maintain the lot moving forward.

FOX 11 has reached out to city and county officials for comment on possible enforcement or cleanup actions but has not received a response.

We also contacted Hollywood Estates, the company listed on signage at the property, to confirm ownership or management and ask about any plans for the site, but have not yet heard back.

Why you should care:

The situation comes as Los Angeles continues to face mounting pressure over how it handles homelessness, with city leaders expanding efforts to clear encampments and move people into housing.

At the same time, the city is preparing for a series of major global events expected to bring millions of visitors. Los Angeles will host multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including games at SoFi Stadium, as part of a month-long tournament running from June to July.

The city is also set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 14 through July 30, with events and competitions taking place across the region.

Those events are expected to draw international attention, putting additional focus on how Los Angeles manages public safety, homelessness and quality-of-life issues in neighborhoods across the city.