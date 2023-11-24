Expand / Collapse search

Vacant barn catches fire near Knott's Berry Farm

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze near Knott's Berry Farm.

BUENA PARK, Calif. - A two-alarm fire broke out Thursday night at a vacant barn in Buena Park near Knott’s Berry Farm.

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said the fire erupted around 6:30 p.m. 

Twenty-seven fire units responded to the scene and no injuries were reported. 

It’s unclear if the fire is owned by the theme park.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 