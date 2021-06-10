UTLA, LAUSD reach tentative agreement to fully reopen classrooms for 2021-2022

LAUSD and UTLA have reached a tentative agreement to fully reopen classrooms for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

According to a press release from UTLA, a union representing teachers across LAUSD, the tentative agreement included safety protocols such as COVID-19 testing, screening, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities and a COVID-19 compliant task force for each LAUSD school.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"In our year of pandemic learning, parents and families showed up in new and profound ways to support their children's learning, educators pulled off magic and mastered teaching the curriculum in new ways, and students showed once again just how resilient they are," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a press release. "As we close out this year, we mourn those we have lost, we uplift the lessons we have learned, and we turn the page forward to in-person learning communities, five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year, unless conditions worsen."

If the tentative agreement becomes official, the newly agreed policies and conditions will go into effect starting June 23, UTLA said in a press release.

Below are the details of the tentative agreement reached by UTLA and LAUSD:

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.