USPS to temporarily remove some SoCal mailboxes prior to inauguration

The United States Postal Service Friday announced plans to temporarily remove more than a dozen collection mailboxes in the Southland for security reasons amid threats of potential violence in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere surrounding next week's inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

"Postal customers in the Greater Los Angeles area, will see some changes as the city makes security preparations for the potential upcoming civil events," according to a USPS statement.

The removal of the 14 mailboxes -- four in Los Angeles' 90012 ZIP code, seven in Van Nuys' 91401 ZIP code and three in Huntington Beach's 92648 ZIP code -- is intended to "protect the mail and the public," the Postal Service said.

The addresses of the boxes are:

• 250 E. 1st St., Los Angeles;

• 252 E. 1st St., Los Angeles;

• 330 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles;

• 328 E. 1st St., Los Angeles;

• 6200 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 6200 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 6230 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 6300 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 6311 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 6551 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys;

• 14399 Delano St., Van Nuys; and

• 316 Olive Ave., Huntington Beach (three boxes will be removed at this address).

Customers can find collection boxes in service or post office locations on the USPS website at https://tools.usps.com/find location.htm.

The announcement from USPS comes amid threats of potential violence surrounding inauguration day. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez on Friday canceled Wednesday's council meeting and urged City Hall staffers to work from home t that day.

The Los Angeles Police Department has pledged to have all officers at the ready, and other local law enforcement agencies have also taken steps to reassure the public that safeguarding the community is their top priority.