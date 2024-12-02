Over the weekend, the city of Piedmont released the names and brief statements from the families of three 2023 Piedmont High School graduates who died in a fiery Cybertruck crash on the day before Thanksgiving.

All were college sophomores.

The fourth person in the car, Jordan Miller, 20, a business student at the University of Wisconsin, was the only one to survive.

On Friday, the mayor said Miller was undergoing surgery and was fighting for his life.

The crash occurred on Nov. 27 at Hampton Road and King Avenue, when the driver of the vehicle jumped the curb, slamming into a retaining wall. The resulting fire from the Cybertruck was so intense that firefighters had difficulty putting out the flames, police said.

Police Chief Jeremy Bowers told the public that speed was most likely one of the contributing factors.

Capt. Chris Monahan on Monday would not disclose who was driving or who owned the vehicle. He said the Cybertruck was taken by the California Highway Patrol.

The families asked for their privacy as they mourned their children, but here is what is known about the three who died in the crash, which is now being investigated by the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration.

Here's what we know:

Soren Dixon

Soren Dixon, 2023 Piedmont High graduate. Photo: City of Piedmont

Dixon had "boundless enthusiasm for life" and he was known for his infectious smile, his family said in a statement. He had a lot of friends and was especially close with his brothers, Colin and Aiden. He also loved all animals, including his own dog, Ruby. His family said he loved sports and was a team player.

Dixon played lacrosse for the University of Southern California Trojans as a freshman and was majoring in biology, according to the MCLA website.

"Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued," according to his family's statement.

A USC student, Bronson Boyle, wrote on Instagram that Dixon had been his roommate and was "ferociously fun." He shared a photo of them together in their room, arms around each other.

Jack Nelson

Jack Nelson, 2023 Piedmont High graduate. Photo: City of Piedmont

Nelson was an "exceptional athlete" and loved the outdoors, spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains, his family said. He was also very devout, his family said, evidenced by the cross he wore daily.

He was a linebacker and running back when he played football for Piedmont High, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy," his family's statement said. "More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend…. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him."



Krysta Tsukahara

Krysta Tsukahara, 2023 Piedmont High graduate. Photo: City of Piedmont







Tsukahara was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Her family said she was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her "incredible eye for style and design."

"Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed," her family said.

The triple deaths of such young people right before a national holiday tore through the tight-knit Piedmont community of 10,000 people.

Despite the tragedy, Piedmont held its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, so that the community could come together.

Before the run, Mayor Jen Cavenaugh read a speech to the crowd in a shaky, emotional voice.

"These things aren't supposed to happen in our community," she said. "We don't get a practice ground for this, and there's no rulebook for how we show up today. I went to bed last night thinking the words might come today for what to say. It turned out there are no words that will bring these kids back to us."







