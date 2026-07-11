Expand / Collapse search

US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

By AP staff
Associated Press
Politics
Published July 11, 2026 11:53 PM PDT
Published July 11, 2026 11:53 PM PDT
FILE - Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images article

FILE - Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, his office said in a statement posted on social media.

The statement said the Republican from South Carolina passed away Saturday evening "from a brief and sudden illness." No additional details were provided.

The Republican was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.

As a member of the U.S. House in the 1990s, he backed policies aimed at isolating the country and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.

PoliticsU.S.South CarolinaInstastories