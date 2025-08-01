US Coast Guard Eagle returns to Port of LA for free tours this weekend

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard's historic tall ship, the Barque Eagle, will be in Los Angeles from August 1-3. The public is invited to take free tours of the 295-foot sailing ship at Berth 50/51 in San Pedro. Built in 1936, the Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the U.S. flag and serves as a training vessel and goodwill ambassador.



The U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle will be visiting Los Angeles from Aug. 1 to 3 and will be open for free public tours.

This is the 10th port call of the ship's 14-week journey along the West Coast.

What you can do:

The Eagle will be moored at berth 50/51 in San Pedro's outer harbor, near 3600 Miner Street.

Free public tours are available on the following dates and times:

Friday, Aug. 1: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, including port cities, tour schedules, and photographs, follow the United States Coast Guard Barque Eagle Facebook page or on instagram @barqueeagle.

The backstory:

At 295 feet in length, the Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service.

It was constructed in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel for the German Navy.

Following World War II, the ship was taken by the United States as a war reparation and has served as a classroom at sea for future Coast Guard officers since 1946.

Big picture view:

The Eagle serves as a goodwill ambassador for the United States and Coast Guard, making calls at foreign ports to foster relations with partner nations.

Its service and traditions date back to the Golden Age of Sail, connecting modern Coast Guard officers to the historical roots of the Navy and revenue cutter service, the precursor to the modern U.S. Coast Guard.