Police in SoCal ask for public's help identifying man who abandoned sick dog

Police in one Southern California city are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned his sick dog.

The Upland Police Department said that on Thursday, an unidentified man abandoned his female dog at the animal shelter without alerting anyone.

"The sweet girl had a large tumor, was without shade, food or water for hours before being discovered," Upland police wrote in a post on X.

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark-colored baseball cap, and training shorts.

They are seeking to identify and locate the dog's owner.

Upland Police are searching for a man who abandoned his sick dog. (Upland PD)

Anyone able to help identify the man or who has information is asked to contact the Upland Police Department at 909-946-7624.

Additional details were not immediately available.