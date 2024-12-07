Unmarked LASD patrol car crashes into civilian's car in Compton; 4 hospitalized

article

The Brief A crash sent 4 people, including 2 LASD deputies to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said an unmarked patrol car crashed into a civilian's car. It's not clear whether the deputies were responding to a call when they crashed.



Four people, including two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies, were hospitalized after a crash in Compton Saturday.

It happened just after noon, at the intersection of E. Compton Boulevard and Wiliams Avenue, according to LASD. An unmarked LASD patrol car crashed into a civilian's car.

Images from the scene of the crash showed the collision sent one of the cars spinning into and through a fence.

The LASD told FOX 11 that two deputies were brought to the hospital as a precaution, and two people from the other vehicle were also brought to the hospital, but their conditions were unclear.

So far, the department hasn't determined if the deputies in the unmarked car were responding to a call when the crash happened.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.