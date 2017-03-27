Unlikely friendship goes viral: Off the streets and into our hearts

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
CLEAR LAKE, Tx. - Suffering from mental illness, Victor Hubbard fell on hard times and lived on the streets for years as countless cars passed him at a busy intersection in Texas. But it was Ginger Sprouse who decided to stop and talk to him. Their story went viral and FOX 26 Houston found out exactly how that moment turned into a beautiful friendship.

"We were friends for 8 or 9 months before he came and stayed with us," said Sprouse.