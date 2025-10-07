1 dead during apartment fire in University Park

A person was found dead after a fire broke out an apartment in the University Park area of Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 2353 S. Portland St. around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday where flames were burning in a second-floor unit of a three-story apartment building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and while they were conducting a search, they located a victim in the unit. Officials said the individual was "beyond medical help" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from SkyFOX show extensive damage to the exterior wall and window of the unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's name and cause of death are not known.

The building, which is less than a mile from USC, is known as a mixed housing unit and commonly used by students.