Scooby-Doo meets Universal Monsters: Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 lineup revealed

The Brief Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 kicks off April 23 for a 12-night run featuring five massive "in-world" experiences including Scooby-Doo, One Piece, and Dungeons & Dragons. A first-of-its-kind "Mystery on the Backlot" mashup will allow guests to board the Studio Tour tram to help the Scooby-Doo gang solve a mystery involving classic Universal Monsters. Tickets are available as of January 15, with special "Ultimate Fandom" passes offered for those looking to attend multiple nights of the after-hours event.



Universal Studios Hollywood has officially pulled back the curtain on its 2026 Fan Fest Nights, revealing a heavy-hitting lineup that features an all-new Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters crossover on the iconic backlot.

What we know:

Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed event that allows fans to interact with their favorite franchises through cosplay, themed food, and interactive walk-through adventures.

This year's headline attractions include:

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: A tram-based excursion to the movie backlot where guests solve a mystery alongside the Scooby gang and icons like Dracula and Frankenstein.

ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show: A live-action spectacle at the WaterWorld venue inspired by Universal Studios Japan.

The Forbidden Forest: A Harry Potter-themed walkthrough where guests assist a Hogwarts Professor in finding a lost Hippogriff.

Super Nintendo World: A "Colorful Yoshi Celebration" featuring character encounters throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

For the returning "Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep" experience, the theme park has partnered with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring the legendary beholder Xanathar to life.

Adding to the adventure, guests can also experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,""Jurassic World—The Ride," "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem," "TRANSFORMERS: The Ride—3D,""Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride" and "The Simpsons Ride."

Tickets for Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 range from $74 for a single-night general admission to $350 for the all-inclusive VIP Tour experience.

By the numbers:

The event is strictly limited to the following 12 dates in 2026:

April: 23, 24, 25

May: 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

What's next:

While the core experiences have been revealed, Universal officials said more details will be "announced soon."

For more information, visit the event website.