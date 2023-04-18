United Airlines expands service from LAX to Australia

United Airlines announced Tuesday it’s making it easier to travel to the "Land Down Under," starting this fall, and plans for the largest South Pacific expansion in aviation history.

Beginning Oct. 28, the airline will add four weekly direct flights from the Los Angeles International Airport to Auckland on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

For those looking to travel to Brisbane, United will add three weekly non-stop flights from LAX to Brisbane starting Nov. 29.

"This past winter, United enhanced our network and became the largest carrier to the South Pacific region. Now, this upcoming winter, we will expand even further," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

(United Airlines)

Also starting Oct. 28, United will offer daily flights between San Francisco and Brisbane, and will fly twice daily between San Francisco and Sydney.

Overall, United is adding 40% more flights between the U.S. and Australia and New Zealand.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

