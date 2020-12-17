Unions for frontline workers call for 4-week shutdown in LA County in January amid COVID-19 surge

The pandemic has been tough on everyone — but especially those who are on the frontlines, unable to stay safely at home as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations reached record-high volumes in Los Angeles County.

Desperate for the county to get the virus under control, unions representing nurses, healthcare, teachers, grocery store and hotel employees are demanding that the LA County Board of Supervisors urgently enact a 'circuit breaker' — a strict 4-week lockdown in January, to ultimately save lives and allow the economy and schools to reopen faster.

On Wednesday, LA County reported 22,422 new COVID-19 cases, recording the highest daily COVID-19 infection count since the start of the pandemic. The county also reported 138 additional coronavirus fatalities, seven of which were reported Tuesday by health officials in Long Beach. The new deaths, the highest single-day number ever reported, lifted the countywide cumulative total to 8,568.

"As the dire situation worsens, we are calling on you to take bold action now to

save lives and to support our most vulnerable working families," the letter sent to the Board of Supervisors reads. "We urge you to immediately call for state and federal funds to allow LA County to have a true lockdown, one that prioritizes the lives of everyone — particularly essential workers and working families — over comfort and convenience."

The proposed shutdown would be similar to lockdown measures implemented in March and would "lower cases to relieve the pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers, allow state and local health agencies to strengthen the testing and tracing system, and allow the system to work better to prevent future surges in viral transmission," according to the letter.

It was signed by United Teachers Los Angeles, Unite Here Local 11, California Nurses Assn., United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 and three other unions, several community groups and medical experts.

The board will meet on Tuesday, and this push will present counter pressure on county leaders from business owners who have been looking to limit commercial restrictions.

"Let’s be clear — we are not in a real lockdown," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz told the Los Angeles Times. "While some people are able to stay home to work, the working-class and poor people of L.A. have to choose between risking their lives or putting food on the table for their families."

She told the newspaper that the shutdown must be accompanied by a financial survival package for workers. "Without that, it’s clear that elected leaders expect workers to risk their lives in order to pay rent," she said.

"The victims of COVID-19 are not random. They are overwhelmingly essential workers, poor people, and people of color," the letter reads. "People of color, many of whom are essential workers, are dying at twice the rate of other residents. By doing all you can to suppress this pandemic surge, you will be protecting our families and friends who are especially at risk of infection and death due to racial and economic inequities."

As of Wednesday, less than 1% of ICU beds remained available across Southern California, according to state data. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 60,000 healthcare workers have contracted the virus in California and 230 have died, according to figures provided by the California Nurses Assn.