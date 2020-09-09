Unhealthy air quality forecast in San Gabriel, Walnut Valley areas

The Air quality remains unhealthy in the San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Pomona Walnut Valley, officials said Wednesday.

Smoke from the large Bobcat Fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest was expected to continue to affect air quality Wednesday, with Santa Ana winds possibly pushing the fire closer to populated areas.

The fire had burned nearly 20,000 acres; full containment is not expected until Oct. 15.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the advisory based on South Coast Air Quality Management District guidance.

The County's health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people who live or work in those areas and have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

For current air quality maps and forecasts, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.