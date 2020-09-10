Unhealthy air quality continues in SoCal, residents urged to stay indoors

Poor air quality continues to spread throughout much of California as wildfires burn. It has created an orange smoky haze for the past two days and health officials are warning people to stay indoors.

A lung specialist at Cedars-Sinai warned the public to limit exposure to ash and

smoke from area wildfires that are causing gloomy skies throughout Southern

California.

Dr. Zab Mosenifar, medical director of the Women's Guild Lung Institute at the Los Angeles hospital, said he has detected a "noticeable increase in the last few days'' of patients complaining of coughing, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

He said the impact of exposure to ash and smoke can be "immediate'' for those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, noting that people with asthma should not even go out for five minutes when the air quality is this bad. It is also of concern to the elderly, pregnant women and children, Mosenifar said.

People who are in good health "may not feel it right at that moment,'' but may face long-term impacts with repeated exposure, the doctor said.

Those who live even as far away as 25 to 40 miles away from a wildfire can be affected by smaller particles that float through the area and go inside the lungs without being noticed, he said.

"It's very unhealthy,'' he said.

People should stay indoors when they can, close their windows and run their air conditioners, he said. Masks -- particularly N95 masks -- are also helpful, he said.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced that it is extending its smoke advisory through Friday afternoon as a result of wildfire smoke that is affecting most of the area.

The district is encouraging those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or to seek alternate shelter, and to avoid vigorous physical activity.

Residents are able to check their air quality in real time by using the South Coast AQMD app (www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp) which is now also available

in Spanish, or by viewing the AQI map found at the bottom of the www.AQMD.gov homepage.