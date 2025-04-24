Undocumented immigrant who killed two OC teens set to be released early now faces federal charges

The Brief Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, convicted of killing two teens in a DUI crash, is set for early release after serving 3.5 years of a 10-year sentence, sparking national outrage. Governor Newsom's office confirmed Ortega-Anguiano will be transferred to ICE custody, while federal charges for illegal reentry have been filed, potentially leading to 20 years in prison. The case has reignited discussions on sanctuary policies, sentencing reform, and victim notification, with concerns over ICE's role in handling violent offenders who are undocumented.



A twice-deported undocumented immigrant convicted of killing two Orange County teens in a 2020 high-speed DUI crash is set to be released from California state prison after serving just 3.5 years of his 10-year sentence.

The state’s plan to release him—disclosed to the victims’ families on Easter Sunday—has sparked national outrage and prompted the filing of federal charges.

What we know:

In November 2021, officials said Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano caused a fiery crash on a Southern California freeway while intoxicated and driving nearly 100 miles per hour. The collision killed Anya Varfolomeev and Nikolay Osokin, both of whom were living in Orange County and were 19 years old at the time.

Ortega-Anguiano, who had previously been deported twice, was convicted in 2022 of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to FOX News, on Easter Sunday 2025, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) notified the victims’ families that Ortega-Anguiano is scheduled for early release on July 19, 2025—after serving just 3.5 years of his sentence.

State Policy in the Spotlight

Local perspective:

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, in a statement to FOX News, confirmed that Ortega-Anguiano will be transferred to ICE custody upon release, and emphasized that the case is "being weaponized by conservative activists."

The governor’s office also pointed blame at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, saying he "cut a plea deal" in the case.

Spitzer denied that claim, telling FOX News that a judge imposed the sentence over the objections of prosecutors, who had asked for the maximum punishment. He said:

"This case highlights the complete breakdown in public safety that happens when California’s soft-on-crime laws give violent offenders early outs—and now, apparently, the state won’t even notify the families of victims when those offenders walk free."

Federal Charges Filed

Big picture view:

Following FOX News’ investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles filed federal charges against Ortega-Anguiano for illegal reentry, a felony that can carry up to 20 years in federal prison.

The charges were filed after a complaint by America First Legal, founded by Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration senior advisor. Miller told FOX News:

"America First Legal is proud to help ensure this violent criminal is brought to justice and that the families of his victims see accountability. This man never should have been released, and certainly never without the families being told."

The case has reignited debate over sanctuary policies, sentencing reform, and immigration enforcement in California. It also raises difficult questions about how victim families are notified and what role ICE should play in cases involving violent offenders who are undocumented.

According to FOX News, Ortega-Anguiano will be transferred to ICE custody upon release, though federal prosecution for felony reentry could now delay or supersede that process.

