UCLA women's basketball clinches 1st NCAA title berth with gritty win over Texas

The Brief UCLA advanced to its first NCAA national championship game after defeating Texas 51-44 in a defensive Final Four battle in Phoenix. Senior Lauren Betts anchored the Bruins with 16 points and a decisive late-game block, while the defense held Texas to a season-low point total. The Bruins face South Carolina on Sunday, seeking their first national title since the 1978 AIAW era.



The UCLA Bruins are headed to the national championship game for the first time in the NCAA era after a 51-44 victory over Texas.

What we know:

UCLA used a balanced attack and "rugby match" physicality to overcome the Longhorns.

Lauren Betts led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds, supported by double-digit scoring from Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens, and Gabriela Jaquez.

The defining moment came with 20 seconds remaining when Betts blocked a layup attempt by Texas star Madison Booker that would have brought the Longhorns within one point.

UCLA’s defense was the story of the night, holding Texas to just 30.8% shooting and 44 points.

The UCLA Bruins celebrate after winning a NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 3, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Coach Cori Close praised her team's grit, noting that she warned them they would eventually need to "grind it out" to survive the tournament.

"All you can ask for is an opportunity to play your best basketball for a national championship," Close said.

Lauren Betts reflected on the team's growth following last year's semifinal exit: "I think it made us think a lot about what we could have done better... I'm just really proud of the growth and the way that we've held such a high standard consistently this year."

What's next:

The Bruins will compete for the national championship this Sunday, April 5.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix.

The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC as UCLA looks to secure its first title since winning the AIAW championship in 1978.