UC workers rally for wage increases, affordable housing

Hundreds of University of California workers including service and patient care workers and students are rallying across the UC system Wednesday, calling on the UC Board Regents to increase wages for their lowest paid employees as the cost of living continues to rise.

Workers are calling on officials to raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour for all UC workers and are also demanding the UC invest in the development of more affordable housing for workers and students.

"The University of California knows there’s a housing crunch and they know workers are unable to afford to live anywhere near their work," said Kathryn Lybarger, president of AFSCME Local 3299, which represents 30,000 of UC's lowest-paid workers. "But instead of establishing a $25/hour minimum wage and making UC housing affordable for all UC workers, they find the money to give a UC chancellor a half-a-million dollar raise and housing assistance for all chancellors to buy a second home. Enough is enough."

According to AFSCME Local 3299, over the past five years, the share of UC service and patient care workers represented by AFSCME 3299 who are housing cost-burdened rise from 50% to 70%. The most recent census data reveals that over 50 percent of Californians living in occupied rental units are cost-burdened.

Officials said this is not a strike and operations at all UC campuses will operate as normal.