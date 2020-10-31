Uber Eats down? Some users struggling to order food on popular app

article

Having trouble ordering a late-night snack? You're not alone.

Some users of the popular online food delivery app, Uber Eats, are reportedly having trouble getting their orders in. According to Downdetector, a site dedicated to tracking outages, nearly 1,800 users reported outages with Uber Eats around 8:30 p.m. PT.

As of Saturday night, Uber Eats has not formally announced that its app is going through an outage.

You can click here to look at the outage map from Downdetector.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.