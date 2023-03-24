Uber driver carjacked, shot and killed in Lynwood

The search is on for two suspects after an Uber driver was carjacked and then shot and killed in Lynwood early Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Friday at a 7-Eleven, which just celebrated its grand opening the day before, in the 2800 block of Imperial Highway.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim picked up two passengers and during the ride, he stopped at the convenience store for an unknown reason. At some point, the rideshare driver reportedly got into an altercation with the passengers when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in his upper body. A store clerk witnessed the shooting and contacted authorities. When first responders arrived, the victim's body was found in the parking lot.

The victim's Honda Accord was carjacked by one of the suspects after shots were fired, while the second suspect took off running, according to authorities.

Uber has identified the driver as Orozco Figueroa. He is said to have been in his late 30s and was a father of two.

An investigation is underway after an Uber driver was shot and killed during the early morning hours of March 24, 2023.

His Honda sedan was found abandoned in a neighborhood near the crime scene and has since been towed by LASD investigators as evidence.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available, and no further information was immediately released by authorities.

Homicide investigators were working to gather surveillance footage from the scene.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are with the victim's loved ones at this time. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement," 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement released to FOX 11.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa’s family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences," Uber said in a statement. "We banned the rider’s account and are working with police on their investigation."

Anyone with information about the deadly carjacking is asked to contact the LASD.

When FOX 11 asked Uber what happens when one of their drivers is killed, the company said that Figueroa's family is eligible for survivor benefits which are provided through Intact. Additionally, Uber has a Public Safety team made up of former law enforcement officers and paralegals that stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation. Uber said that they are working closely with detectives on this case and will continue to cooperate with their investigation.