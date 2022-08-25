U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla advocates for more monkeypox vaccine in San Francisco

article

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Thursday spoke in San Francisco with a host of local and state leaders, advocating for more monkeypox vaccines and equitable distribution throughout California.

"Throughout this outbreak, San Francisco has been at the forefront of calling for more action to address vaccine shortages," Padilla said. "But one thing that I have heard loud and clear from folks here on the ground and overwhelmingly from health organizations and communities throughout the state of California, is that we can not let up. We must do more, even though recent numbers are encouraging."

He also called the federal government to do more "and must to more quickly."

Padilloa also noted that just like COVID, monkeypox has a disproportionate effect on communities of color, as well.

"While cases rise but vaccine supplies fall short, LGBT Californians, especially those of color, are feeling forgotten," he said. "We're hearing that everywhere we go and it's simply unacceptable. And if we've learned nothing else from the COVID-19 pandemic, sustained periods of limited vaccine availability early on in a public health crisis is a recipe for disaster."

Padilla and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was California's Attorney General, urging him to provide at least 600,000 additional doses of the vaccineo the state.

Padilla was joined by California State Epidemiologist Deputy Director Dr. Erica Pan, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Dr. Tyler TerMeer and SEIU 1021 San Francisco representative Kristin Hardy.