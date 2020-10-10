Two wounded in drive-by shooting in Long Beach

An intended target and an innocent bystander wounded by a stray round were injured during a drive-by shooting in Long Beach, police said Saturday.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Karen Owens of the Long Beach Police Department.

A man was in the rear of a courtyard of an apartment building in the1400 block of Chestnut Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside shot the man once in the upper body, Owens said.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 7 p.m. Friday, she said.

"Officers also located a second male adult victim at the same location who was also shot one time in the lower torso," she said.

"The second victim was a bystander and is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting."

A motive for the shooting was unknown and the investigation was ongoing, she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact the LBPD's Gang Investigation Section at 562-570-7370.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple AppStore or Google Play), or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.