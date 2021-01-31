Two teens killed in Palmdale crash by driver allegedly fleeing another crash scene, witnesses say

Two teenage boys were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale when they were struck by a driver allegedly fleeing another crash scene, witnesses say.

The two boys who died were ages 17 and 18, according to Lt. Al Barajas with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station. The identities of the victims have not been released by officials pending family notification.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8. The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 10:26 p.m. reported that two other people suffered injuries but declined to be transported to an area hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Witnesses at the scene said that the driver of a black vehicle was fleeing from a previous crash when he drove through an intersection and T-boned a silver Honda, killing two people inside that car. The driver of the black vehicle allegedly ran from the scene on foot.

A description of the suspect, who remained at large on Sunday night, was not immediately available.

Sheriff's officials urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-272-2400.

CNS contributed to this report.