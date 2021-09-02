Two people stabbed to death in Covina; suspect in custody

A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing two people to death in Covina.

Officers with the Covina Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Grand Avenue around 3 p.m for reports of a stabbing.

Two victims were found dead at the scene. Their names have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody. It is not known what provoked the attack or if the suspect knew the victims.

