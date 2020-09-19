Two men stabbed to death in Palmdale, person of interest detained

Two men were stabbed to death on Saturday in Palmdale.

The attack occurred at approximately 10:54 a.m. in the 37300 block of Siderno Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives detained a person of interest.

The person's name has not yet been released.

Sheriff's homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call them at 323-890-5500.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

